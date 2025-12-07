Agent Luka Modric?! AC Milan aim to use Croatia international to help land his former Real Madrid team-mate

After spending more than a decade at Santiago Bernabeu, where he established himself as an all-time great in world football, Modric finally left Madrid this summer to join AC Milan on a free transfer. The veteran midfielder has appeared in 15 matches for the club thus far in all competitions, where he has scored one goal and provided two assists.

When asked why he chose to move to Italy, Modrid had earlier said: "After Real, I've always said it, wherever you go it's a step down. There is no doubt about this and all players can confirm it. But I think I arrived at a club that is very close to Real Madrid in terms of reputation and history: for me it is the most ideal situation that could have happened to me. Especially because I love Milan and as a child I grew up with Italian football. Milan was the club I adored the most. When Milan's option presented itself, it was the right one for me."

He added: "The city is wonderful. People welcomed me phenomenally, both inside and outside the club. The teammates, the coach, the fans, everything is really high-level. You can see that Milan is a great historic club, one of the biggest in the world. You can feel it at every step, so I'm really happy and I'm enjoying all of this."