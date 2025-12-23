Luis Enrique set to receive first-of-its-kind contract offer from PSG after capturing ninth trophy of remarkable reign at Parc des Princes

With Luis Enrique’s current deal due to expire in 2027, PSG are already moving to secure his future. According to reports from Diario AS, the club are seriously exploring the idea of offering a so-called "lifetime contract", a concept that has never previously been seen at the elite level of European football. Senior figures within the club are understood to be thrilled with Luis Enrique’s work and increasingly convinced that he should be the long-term steward of PSG’s sporting vision. More than a coach, he is viewed as a cornerstone of the club’s future identity, someone capable of sustaining success rather than merely delivering it in bursts.

That confidence was reinforced last weekend as PSG eased into the next round of the French Cup with a 4-0 win over fifth-tier side Vendee Fontenay Foot. Goals from Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembélé, alongside a brace from Gonçalo Ramos, ensured there were no surprises. Afterwards, Luis Enrique struck a tone that mixed satisfaction with professionalism.

He said: "It is good to play in the Cup, in a stadium with this atmosphere. It was a celebration, and we played seriously. It is difficult when you play against a team of a very different level. There was a big difference, but I think we prepared the match well and the players played very well."

Analysing the club's success in 2025, Luis Enrique added: "It is historic for the club. Normally, reviews wait for the end of the season, since we are in the 2025-2026 season. This cannot be the time for a review, but if we think only about the calendar year of 2025, it is clear that it is historic for the club, for the Parisians. We are happy. But we are also happy for the Christmas holidays. It is good for us to have this recovery time. But after the holidays, we will be happy to return and think about what remains of the season."

