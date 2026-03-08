Luis Enrique questions PSG's mental strength after another loss ahead of Champions League showdown with Chelsea

The timing of this slump is particularly worrying for the Parisian giants, who have struggled for consistency in recent weeks. A report from RMC Sport suggests that the PSG coaching staff had already noted performances and behaviours below expectations during training sessions leading up to the Monaco fixture. Despite these red flags, Enrique remains determined to stand by his players as they prepare for European competition.

When asked if the root of the problem lay in the week's preparation, the former Barcelona was quick to dismiss it: "No, not in training. Training is not the same thing as a match. But what I would like to say is that I don't want to lose faith in this team. I think we showed this mentality of never giving up until the end. When we had situations to change the result, we conceded another goal so it was difficult and the match was over. It's not the best result to arrive in the Champions League, we are aware of that, but we're going to try to overcome it."