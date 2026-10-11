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imago-sport-1084346324.jpgPsnewZ
Alvino Hanafi

Luis Enrique praises courageous Le Mans after Paris Saint-Germain secure 3-1 victory

Paris Saint-Germain
Luis Enrique
Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Mans
Le Mans
Ligue 1

Luis Enrique described Paris Saint-Germain's 3-1 win over Le Mans as an almost perfect result after surviving a second-half scare. The Spanish coach commended the promoted side for showing remarkable bravery at the Parc des Princes.

  • Luis Enrique reacts to competitive home victory

    Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique offered high praise for opposition side Le Mans after watching his team secure a 3-1 Ligue 1 victory at the Parc des Princes. A penalty from Lucas Beraldo, followed by second-half strikes from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Maghnes Akliouche, earned PSG their fourth consecutive win in all competitions.

    Despite Louis Mafouta briefly restoring parity for the visitors in the 54th minute, PSG demonstrated resilience to reclaim control.

    Luis Enrique acknowledged the stern test posed by the promoted side.

  • imago-sport-1084350229.jpgZUMA Press Wire

    Manager commends opponent's fearless approach

    Speaking to PSG TV after the match, Luis Enrique commended both teams for delivering an entertaining spectacle. "It was an almost perfect result. We conceded a goal and it was tough," Luis Enrique admitted.

    "Knowing that we expected to face difficulties, we can say that the team was brave. We controlled the match, and it was not easy because I have to highlight the way Le Mans played, they showed a lot of courage."

    "It was very difficult, but it is a pleasure to play against such a courageous team."

  • Tactical adjustments and bench strength decisive

    The turning point arrived just after the hour mark when substitute Fabian Ruiz saw a powerful effort parried into the path of fellow replacement Kvaratskhelia, who restored PSG's lead. Akliouche then added a third seven minutes later to secure the points.

    Luis Enrique noted that gathering victories remains vital to closing the gap on the league leaders.

    "It was important for us to get these three points," the manager added. "We still need more to climb up to the top of the league."

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  • imago-sport-1084359175.jpgZUMA Press Wire

    Attention shifts to tough Champions League fixture

    With another three domestic points secured, PSG turn their focus back to European competition. Luis Enrique confirmed his squad is prepared for a demanding away fixture against English opposition.

    "We are heading back into the Champions League, which is a wonderful competition and we love playing these kinds of matches," Luis Enrique concluded.

    "Away from home and against an English team, it will of course be difficult, but we are ready."

Champions League
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Ligue 1
Le Mans crest
Le Mans
LEM
Toulouse crest
Toulouse
TFC