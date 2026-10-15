AFP
Luis Enrique admits PSG 'could have lost' against Man City despite dominant Champions League victory
A chaotic night in Manchester
The French champions stormed into a seemingly unassailable position during the opening 45 minutes at the Etihad on Wednesday, racing into a 3-0 advantage. However, the complexion of the tie shifted dramatically after the interval as the visitors lost their grip on the contest.
Erling Haaland spearheaded a fierce Manchester City fightback, netting twice to put the hosts right back in contention. Although PSG ultimately secured a 4-2 triumph, the victory was far from smooth sailing.
The visitors squandered a penalty and struck the woodwork during a frantic second period. Those missed opportunities left the door ajar for Enzo Maresca's side to mount a late charge, ensuring a nervous finale for the travelling supporters.
- Sportimage
'We could have lost this match'
Reflecting on the result, Enrique expressed mixed feelings about his side's performance. The Spanish tactician admitted that holding a massive advantage at the break often leads to a dangerous sense of complacency among players.
"How proud am I? It's hard to say because the match had very different moments," Enrique told reporters. "In the first half, we showed what we want to do as a team, but I don't like going into half-time with a 3-0 lead."
He further highlighted how close the hosts came to pulling off a miraculous comeback. "Most think the game is won, but it's never the case and even with less luck, we can lose this kind of game," he added. "We suffered a lot in the second half, they deserved to score more goals. With a bit of bad luck, we could have lost this match."
Eyes on the ultimate prize
As back-to-back Champions League winners, PSG are chasing a historic third successive European crown to emulate Real Madrid. While they currently sit top of the league phase standings, Enrique is refusing to get carried away with early-season form.
When asked about their upcoming blockbuster clash against Barcelona, the 54-year-old was quick to temper expectations. "PSG vs Barca next? Being the best team at this stage of the season is not the most important thing," Enrique insisted. "The most important thing is to be the best team at the end of the season."
That grounded sentiment is shared by his upcoming opposite number, Hansi Flick. Following Barcelona's 4-1 thrashing of Galatasaray on Tuesday, which extended their perfect start to 10 matches, Flick noted: "Football can change very fast. We are proud about this situation... But our ambitions are more; we want to win titles. We can win nothing now. In May, June you win the big titles. We are working every day for that."
- AFP
Barcelona showdown awaits
The reigning European champions will now turn their attention to a mouth-watering fixture against Barcelona at the Parc des Princes next Tuesday. With both heavyweights flying high in the lkeague phase, the encounter promises to be a stern test of PSG's continental credentials.
Enrique will demand a complete 90-minute performance against his former employers. He will be fully aware that any lapse in concentration against Flick's ruthless Catalan outfit could prove fatal to their momentum.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting