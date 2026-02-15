Enrique came to his player’s defence after Dembele let rip post-match after defeat in Rennes on Friday evening. Dembele registered his 11th goal of the season in the defeat but goals from Mousa Tamari, Esteban Lepaul and Breel Embolo ensured the home side earnt all three points, aiding their European push and leading to PSG being knocked off top spot by Lens after their 5-0 victory away at Paris FC on Saturday.

The reigning Ballon d’Or winner suggested PSG need to return to playing together for the team and stop playing for themselves, after a challenging few months which has seen the reigning European champions fail to finish in the top eight of the Champions League and succumb top spot in Ligue 1 on multiple occasions.

But Enrique argued that such comments by Dembele are only natural to be made in the heat of the moment, defending his star man and suggesting that holding onto the 28-year-old’s comments and judging him by them is neither necessary nor fair.