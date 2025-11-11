Getty Images Sport
Luis Diaz's wastefulness is 'forgivable' after 'world-class' Bayern Munich goal as Bayern Munich legend praises 'sign of strength' from Vincent Kompany's team despite slip up
Union Berlin end Bayern's winning streak
Bayern were brought down to earth this past weekend during a tricky away trip to Union Berlin at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, as Kompany's men could only salvage a 2-2 draw, thanks to a 90th minute equaliser from the in-form Harry Kane.
The game brought an end to the Bavarian giants' record-breaking 16-game winning streak across all competitions since the start of the ongoing 2025-26 season, breaking the 13-game record set by the famous AC Milan outfit from the 1992-93 season. The result also prevented Kompany from matching Pep Guardiola's record of 10 consecutive Bundesliga victories in the first 10 games of the season, with the Belgian managing to guide his team to nine straight wins before the stalemate against Steffen Baumgart's men.
Even though Bayern left Berlin without maximum points, they certainly came out of the match with a few positives. For a team that has dominated on all fronts across all competitions, the encounter against Union Berlin allowed the visitors to equalise twice following goals from centre-back Danilho Doekhi in each half.
Matthaus lauds Diaz for being the overall package
With Bayern trailing, they tightened the screw and switched gears in search of an equaliser as the game progressed towards the end of the first half. In the 38th minute, Diaz collected the ball on the edge of the box on the left side following a clearance. After collecting the ball, the Colombian passed it to Josip Stanisic and then made a run into the box to receive after a one-two. Stanisic seemed to have overhit the ball, his hands on his head out of disappointment as he saw the ball moving beyond the touchline. Just when it seemed Union Berlin would be awarded a goal kick, Diaz slid and somehow kept the ball into play. After sensing pressure from one of Berlin's defenders, the ex-Liverpool winger's daft touch put the ball past the on-rushing defender before striking into the top corner from an extremely acute angle.
Moments after his equaliser, Diaz fumbled a one-on-one with the Union Berlin goalkeeper. However, former Bayern player Matthaus is of the firm opinion that the Colombian international shouldn't find himself in the crosshairs of the fans and the media thanks to his work ethic and profound ability to create goals out of nothing.
In a column for Sky, Matthaus said: "After 16 consecutive wins, FC Bayern only managed a draw against Union Berlin . Refocusing completely on the Bundesliga and a match at the comparatively smaller Forsterei stadium after their stunning Champions League victory in Paris wasn't easy.
"Their senses might not have been sharp enough at the start, but Bayern came back from behind twice. That was yet another sign of strength.
"Luis Diaz 's goal was world-class. It's great to have a player who works hard for the team, scores goals, and creates clear-cut chances. He needs to be more clinical in front of goal, but his outstanding strike makes him forgivable."
A week to remember for Diaz
It was a memorable week for the 28-year-old. He scored twice in the 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes to maintain their perfect record in the Champions League. Against Union Berlin, his goal automatically makes him one of the contenders for the goal of the season.
After the game, Kane was in awe of Diaz's "special" strike. "Incredible to be honest," said the Englishman, who now has 23 goals from 17 games. "The way he kept the ball in and got past his defender and then score was, just a special goal, a really, really special goal. He's been pulling stuff out like that all season but I reckon that's probably his best."
Kompany, the head coach, admitted that Diaz could have bagged another goal, but stated that he was happy for him. ”We really needed that moment of brilliance from Lucho”, Kompany told reporters after the full-time whistle. “Of course he could’ve scored another goal afterwards, but the quality we have in this team is what we need to achieve our goals during the season. 3 goals he’s scored this week, that was good for him.”
Diaz to miss Arsenal clash in the Champions League
Bayern will face Freiburg in their first match following the international break, before traveling to the Emirates Stadium for a high-profile clash with Arsenal. Mikel Arteta’s side have emerged as frontrunners in the Premier League title race this season, combining domestic dominance with impressive form in Europe.
Bayern will, however, be without their in-form winger when they make the trip to London – a significant setback for Kompany’s men. Diaz, who has tallied 11 goals and five assists this season, received a straight red card for a reckless challenge on PSG full-back Achraf Hakimi, which left the Moroccan defender nursing an ankle injury. As a result, Diaz will serve a suspension and miss the chance to face his former rivals in a familiar territory.
