‘We need the luck of the gods' - Ex-West Ham star prays for divine intervention in survival struggle as he reveals Jarrod Bowen transfer concern

West Ham have attempted to shoot their way out of trouble in the January window, sanctioning the arrivals of Argentine forward Taty Castellanos from Lazio and Brazilian striker Pablo Felipe from Gil Vicente. However, Cole is unconvinced that these two additions alone will be the silver bullet Nuno needs.

When asked if these signings were the last throw of the dice, Cole was blunt: "No, I don't think the signings of Taty Castellanos and Pablo is enough for us to start calling out Nuno and saying he needs to deliver now, because it's not enough. I think he needs to get more of his own players in, players he believes in."

Cole argues that Nuno is still "helping himself to see what he's got" and that judging him now would be unfair. "Hopefully he gets the players he needs and then we can start judging him after one or two windows if we get to that. I think it's a hard task for him and it's really difficult to judge him just on what's happening in front of us now."

The grim reality of the table has led to fears regarding the future of the club's biggest assets. While Cole stopped short of saying Jarrod Bowen is already out the door, his admission that the situation looks "bleak" serves as a warning that relegation would almost certainly result in the departure of the England international.

"I don’t want to think about West Ham without Jarrod Bowen," he said. "But if West Ham were to get relegated, I can see why it would turn his head to go somewhere else and keep playing in the Premier League. For me, Jarrod is definitely a keeper. But it depends on what it looks like from West Ham's point of view, whether they're going to need the money. And if he was to leave, I don't think it’d be because of him. He doesn't deserve not to leave, I think he's done more than enough to warrant playing for a top side in the Premier League. "