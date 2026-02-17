Inter boss Christian Chivu slammed for 'stupid' and 'unacceptable' attack on Pierre Kalulu after red card in controversial win against Juventus

The toxic aftermath of the Derby d'Italia has spilled over into the midweek preparations, with the war of words between Juventus and Inter showing no signs of abating. While Spalletti should have been solely focused on his side’s crucial Champions League play-off clash against Galatasaray, the Juventus manager was instead forced to address a perceived lack of class from the opposition dugout. The tension boils down to comments made by Inter's Chivu, who reportedly insulted Kalulu in the tunnel following the defender's dismissal during Juve's agonizing 3-2 defeat.

Spalletti, clearly still stinging from a loss defined by officiating controversy, took exception to the former Romanian international kicking a player when he was down. Chivu allegedly branded Kalulu "stupid" for getting sent off, a remark that Spalletti feels ignores the reality of the injustice suffered by his defender.

"I wouldn't have expected Kalulu to be called a fool by Chivu. He is being called foolish after two colossal wrongs. It is not acceptable, or perhaps I should also talk about the Inter players..." Spalletti told Sky Sport. The use of the Tuscan slang 'bischero' highlights the personal nature of Spalletti's frustration, as he suggested the Nerazzurri staff should look closer to home before criticizing others given the contentious nature of their victory.