Luciano Spalletti claims USMNT star Weston McKennie 'would be a perfect striker' as Juventus boss points out glaring weakness in Jonathan David's game

While McKennie received glowing praise for his hypothetical striker qualities, actual striker David faced a more mixed review. The Canadian international opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a sharp finish, a moment Spalletti described as a "proper striker" goal.

"David is a strong player, and tonight he showed that he can hold his own in a duel in the box, where there’s no space, so it has to be taken away from the opponent," Spalletti noted. "If you put all your strength into those moments, it’s fine, otherwise you don’t get there."

However, speaking to DAZN, the Juventus boss was blunt about what David cannot do. He pinpointed the forward's inability to drop deep and act as a physical focal point for the team to play off - a trait Spalletti seemingly covets to relieve pressure during tough matches.

