While the decision to sack Luis follows an 8-0 thrashing of Madureira that secured Flamengo's place in the Campeonato Carioca final, the roots of the dismissal appear to lie far away from the pitch. Despite the on-field dominance, reports have emerged suggesting a severe breach of trust between Luis and the club hierarchy. It is alleged that president Luiz Eduardo Baptista discovered the coach had engaged in clandestine talks with BlueCo, the ownership group behind Chelsea, during his contract renewal process, leading to a terminal breakdown in their professional relationship.

Paqueta, however, chose to focus on the character of the departing manager rather than the boardroom politics. He praised the former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea left-back for his integrity and the standard he set for the squad. "Your loyalty, dedication and love for what you do will always be an example for all of us," Paqueta wrote. The midfielder’s comments reflect a locker room that remained largely loyal to Luis, even as the board grew wary of his outside interests and the team’s failure to secure the Supercopa and Recopa Sudamericana titles earlier in the campaign.