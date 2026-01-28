Lucas Paqueta finally agrees Flamengo return with West Ham star set to become most expensive player in Brazilian Serie A history

Flamengo are set to pay the hefty transfer fee in instalments so that the club still have funds available for other transfers if needed. A source close to the transfer told ESPN: "If it goes as West Ham wants, Flamengo will be taking risks. We're not going to ruin our plans. The way we want to close the deal protects us even if we have a bad year financially. We want to be sure we can pay. That's called responsibility."

The Brazilian club were initially set to pay £30m up front, with the remaining £5.5m in instalments. However, club president Luiz Eduardo Baptista has amended the schedule slightly and Flamengo will now make payments until 2028, according to Globo.

