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Louis van Gaal delivers surprise message and praise for new Netherlands manager Xavi Hernandez
A surprise message from a mentor
Xavi Hernandez received a heartwarming surprise during his early media engagements as Netherlands manager when former mentor Louis van Gaal delivered a special video message. Van Gaal, who famously handed Xavi his senior Barcelona debut back in a 1998 Spanish Super Cup clash against Mallorca, took the opportunity to warmly welcome the Spaniard to the Oranje hotseat. Despite a 2-1 defeat that night where a young Xavi scored his team's only goal, the veteran Dutch coach immediately recognised the midfielder's extraordinary potential.
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Praising Xavi's football intelligence
In his surprise address, the veteran Dutch coach highlighted Xavi's incredible tactical awareness, positional sense, and pinpoint passing accuracy that allowed him to overcome physical limitations and dominate world football. He pointed to the multitude of trophies Xavi accumulated as both a player and a manager as proof of his elite pedigree.
"Xavi, I want to warmly welcome you as our new head coach in the Netherlands. I knew you as a player, I even gave you your debut in the Super Cup match against Mallorca. You must remember it. Unfortunately we lost 2-1, but you scored that only goal. That says something about you, Xavi."
"As a player you clearly developed fantastically, despite the obstacles of your physical limitations. But you had tremendous tactical ability, positioning, and truly very accurate passing. What more can I say? You won so many titles as a player, and Barcelona benefited enormously from your quality."
Xavi's deep gratitude and admiration
Visibly touched by the gesture, Xavi expressed profound gratitude and affection for his former manager, crediting him with shaping his formative years in professional football. The new Oranje boss recalled how Van Gaal placed immense trust in him when he was just a teenager finding his feet at Camp Nou, before explaining how those foundational lessons continue to guide his own managerial approach today.
"The person who gave me the opportunity to enter professional football was Louis van Gaal. I have a very good relationship with Louis; he believed in me, even more than I believed in myself. He is an incredible person with a big heart, and I am so grateful to him."
"What we learned from Louis van Gaal—maybe back in the day people didn't appreciate Louis enough as a coach, but now, the guys who transitioned into being coaches, all of them recall lessons from Louis van Gaal. So for me, that is very important. And sometimes, I remember things from Louis to manage the team well."
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Carrying Van Gaal's lessons forward
Reflecting on the methods that once made him initially view the strict Dutch manager as an intense figure before realising his value, Xavi acknowledged how crucial those lessons remain in his daily work. He noted that former players who transition into management grow to truly appreciate Van Gaal's meticulous approach and principled leadership. Armed with those enduring tactical philosophies and the backing of his old mentor, Xavi now turns his full focus toward preparing the Netherlands for their upcoming challenges.
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