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Man Utd advised to bring in Rio Ferdinand or Nemanja Vidic alongside Michael Carrick - mimicking Mikel Arteta’s appointment of Gabriel Heinze at Arsenal
The search for the perfect coaching formula
As United move toward appointing Carrick on a full-time basis - fresh off leading the club back to the Champions League for the first time since the 2023–24 season - former Red Devils striker Saha has suggested a blueprint for success inspired by their rivals. Saha believes that while Carrick brings stability, he could benefit from a coaching setup similar to the one Arteta has cultivated at Arsenal, specifically referencing the impact of bringing in characters like Gabriel Heinze to the Emirates Stadium.
Speaking to Compare.Bet, Saha expressed that the current interim boss needs a specific type of support to thrive.
"Who could challenge Michael sometimes? Not challenging in a bad way, but just by giving different kinds of ideas," Saha said. "A bit of a combination like you can see Gabriel Heinze has done with Arsenal and Mikel Arteta. You sometimes need a kind of representation of a different kind of diplomacy, I would say. I would think about Rio Ferdinand, Patrice Evra or Nemanja Vidic."
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Carrick’s permanent appointment imminent
The calls for a robust backroom staff come as Carrick edge closer to a formal contract at the Theatre of Dreams. Reports indicate that United have reached an agreement with the 44-year-old following a run of form that has seen him win 10 of his first 15 Premier League games in charge. This record has convinced the Ineos hierarchy that Carrick is the man to lead the club forward permanently.
Saha believes the former midfielder is the right choice because he offers the squad a sense of continuity that a high-profile external appointment might disrupt. "The main thing for Man Utd is to have consistency and stability, and Carrick definitely represents that," Saha added. "If anyone is coming in, even a manager with the biggest pedigree, they will come with changes and uncertainty, which is not what the players need. So I think, yes, it's about time."
Demanding support from the pundits
While Carrick’s tactical acumen has been praised, Saha is calling for the club's most vocal former players to offer their full backing. Club legends like Roy Keane and Gary Neville have expressed skepticism in the past, but Saha insists that for a young manager to succeed, the internal and external environment must be supportive. He pointed to the success of former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany at Bayern Munich as a template for what young coaches can achieve with the right backing.
"Roy Keane and Gary Neville raised questions, which is totally normal, but now they have to get behind Michael Carrick," Saha stated. "I raised questions as well in some ways, but with a bit more respect, because this position is extremely hard. You need as much support as you can get and if you really love the club, you have to be one of the voices that can help in this situation, especially for a young manager."
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Capitalising on a changing Premier League landscape
The potential permanent appointment of Carrick comes at a time when traditional rivals are facing their own transitions. With Liverpool experiencing a stumbling season, Saha believes United are well-placed to bridge the gap if they get the coaching structure right. He suggested that adding Ruud van Nistelrooy to the mix could also provide Carrick with 'big club' experience that helps United regain their spot at the summit of English football.
"Man Utd can benefit from that, they will want Liverpool to have another three or four years before getting to the top. I’d like to see them competing, but with United top," Saha concluded.