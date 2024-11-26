Lotte Wubben-Moy called up to Lionesses squad as Maya Le Tissier is added to England's growing injury list ahead of games with the USWNT and Switzerland
Lotte Wubben-Moy has been added to the Lionesses squad for games with the United States and Switzerland, after Maya Le Tissier suffered a concussion.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Lionesses to face U.S. and Switzerland to close 2024
- Already without names like James, Hemp & Toone
- Le Tissier now added to growing injury list