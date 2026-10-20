IPA Sport
Back from the brink! Pellegrini opens up on contract drama and Gasperini rescue
Pellegrini finds peace after returning from six-month layoff
Lorenzo Pellegrini has declared himself fully focused and physically ready as Roma prepare to host Slovan Bratislava in the UEFA Champions League. Having made his first appearance in six months against Como, the midfielder recently signed a one-year contract extension to remain at his boyhood club.
Pellegrini admitted that recovering full match fitness required patience after watching his team-mates from the sidelines.
However, the 29-year-old insisted he is now calm and determined to contribute to Roma's European campaign.
- IPA Sport
Midfielder credits Gasperini for preventing summer departure
Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Pellegrini admitted he appeared destined to leave the Stadio Olimpico before Gasperini's arrival. "The boss was crucial because at the start of last season it seemed almost normal that we would go separate ways," Pellegrini revealed.
"However, from my perspective, the first time I sat down with the coach last season, we immediately agreed on what I could do here with him."
"I spoke to the club, the coach, the staff and my team-mates last summer and they all said they wanted me here. So it was very natural," he added.
Adaptability key for Pellegrini in Gasperini's tactical system
Pellegrini highlighted his willingness to operate in either central midfield or an advanced attacking role depending on team needs. "My quality is playing with the ball at my feet," Pellegrini explained. "Whether I'm in midfield or in attacking midfield, the important thing is to find the space you have and exploit it."
"The overall atmosphere is calm and relaxed. We come in, we train and we work hard to prepare for our games," he noted regarding the squad's mindset.
His tactical versatility provides Gasperini with essential options amid ongoing squad injuries.
- Kirchner-Media
Toure respects Pellegrini's Roma despite injury concerns
Opposing manager Yaya Toure acknowledged Roma's squad quality while promising that Slovan Bratislava will not back down at the Stadio Olimpico. "We're up against a very strong team. They have some absences, but they are still strong and can hurt you a lot," Toure stated.
"We learned a lot from the last two games, and now we want to show our character without fear."
Roma host Slovan Bratislava on Tuesday evening looking to solidify their qualification prospects.
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