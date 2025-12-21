Getty Images Sport
London City Lionesses confirm surprise decision to sack manager Jocelyn Precheur despite promising start to life in WSL
London City have made a bright start to debut WSL campaign
After securing promotion to the top division by winning the Women's Championship last season, London City made their debut in WSL for the 2025-26 campaign. After spending heavily to strengthen their squad during the summer transfer window, the newly promoted side were off to an impressive start.
Under Precheur's tutelage, London City won five out of their first 11 matches in the league to leave them sixth in the WSL table with 15 points heading into the winter break. However, despite a steady start, Precheur has been relieved of his duties, a decision which has surprised many in the game.
Statement from London City on Precheur's sacking
On Sunday, the WSL club released a statement which read: "London City Lionesses has today confirmed that we have parted ways with Head Coach Jocelyn Precheur. Appointed at a pivotal moment in the Club’s development, Jocelyn has played a central role in shaping the recent history of London City Lionesses. Under his leadership, the Club achieved a historic promotion to the Barclays Women’s Super League, becoming the first independent club to reach the top tier of English women’s football and finishes the first half of the season in 6th position.
"Following careful consideration, the Club believes that now is the right time to begin a new cycle and pursue a different strategic direction for the next phase of its development. London City Lionesses sincerely thanks Jocelyn Prêcheur and his coaching staff for their professionalism, commitment, and significant contribution to the Club’s recent sporting success, and wishes them every success in their future careers. Further updates regarding the Club’s coaching structure will be communicated in due course."
London City showed intent and ambition
London City, owned by billionaire Michele Kang, showed intent from the very beginning since securing promotion to WSL. They brought in players like England forward Nikita Parris, Spain defender Jana Fernandez, Italy defender Elena Linari and Netherlands midfielder Danielle van de Donk, with promising young players such as Freya Godfrey from Arsenal, Sophia Poor from Aston Villa and Isa Kardinaal from Ajax also added.
The busy summer window proved that the club meant business even before they made their debut in the top division.
What comes next for London City?
With the winter break now on in women's football, London City will get enough time to finalise on a new manager, who could start training with the unit at least from the beginning of the new year. They will be back in action on January 11 as they face rock-bottom side Liverpool away from home in a WSL clash.
