Getty Images Sport
Liverpool turn transfer focus to Ismaila Sarr with massive bid as Yankuba Minteh deal collapses
Liverpool shift focus to Sarr
Liverpool have offered Crystal Palace £50 million for Sarr after ending their pursuit of Minteh, according to the Mirror. The Anfield side saw two bids rejected for Minteh, both of which fell significantly short of Brighton's strict £70m asking price
With five days remaining until the transfer window closes on Monday, Liverpool have acted swiftly to secure an alternative. Sarr, who originally joined Crystal Palace two years ago, is reportedly very keen on a move to Merseyside. The club have been heavily impacted by the tragic death of Diogo Jota and the subsequent departures of Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah, making wide forwards a definitive priority.
- Getty Images Sport
Fierce competition for the winger
Securing the 28-year-old will not be straightforward, as Foot Mercato reports that Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal and Turkish giants Galatasaray are actively competing for his signature. Galatasaray are reportedly in advanced talks, while Al-Hilal monitor the situation closely.
Sarr has proven his pedigree over the past year, making 45 appearances across all competitions last season, scoring 21 goals and providing two assists while helping Palace lift the UEFA Europa Conference League. Furthermore, the winger starred at the World Cup this summer, netting four times before Senegal were eliminated by Belgium in the round of 32.
Iraola demands immediate reinforcements
Liverpool manager Iraola has been vocal about his desire for immediate reinforcements, acknowledging the current limitations within his squad amid interest from Tottenham and Manchester City in Cody Gakpo.
Speaking to Sky Sports, he explained: "Some deals you have to wait until the end. But the end is the important picture, the one we will have on September 1, because it is true that we are still quite thin." The Spaniard also noted the difficulties of the open market, admitting he wanted all positions doubled with top-level players before the campaign began, but ultimately must adapt.
- (C)Getty Images
What next for Liverpool?
Liverpool must now act decisively to fend off international competition and await Crystal Palace's formal response to their £50m proposal. If an agreement is reached, Sarr could undergo a medical before Monday's deadline. Concurrently, the club maintain separate talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a potential move for Bradley Barcola to further bolster their attacking options.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting