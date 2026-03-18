Liverpool interested in Serie A swoop as Reds prepare to battle Barcelona for defender

Liverpool have officially entered the race for Bastoni, with reports from Sport indicating that the club has made preliminary enquiries about the defender's availability. The 26-year-old has been an important player at the San Siro since the 2019/20 season, developing into one of Europe's most reliable ball-playing centre-backs. Inter had previously valued him at €80 million (£69m/$92m), but financial constraints have reportedly forced the Serie A leaders to consider bids around €50 million. Several elite clubs have taken note of the significant price drop.