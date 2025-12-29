Liverpool set to terminate young starlet’s loan with Ajax as Championship sides circle ahead of January transfer window

Arne Slot should consider bringing in a new defender in January as their backline has miserably underperformed in the 2025-26 campaign thus far. Former Reds star Stephen Warnock thinks that his former club must make defensive reinforcements next month and has advised them to sign Arsenal star Jurrien Timber.

Warnock told Aceodds: "When I look at the defence and who Liverpool should sign, personally I think they need a centre back and a right back. In the right back position they have Frimpong, Gomez and Bradley. All three are injury-prone and they are not robust enough to play week in week out, and that is something they have to go away from. Liverpool has to look at how reliable their players are to play every single week, and at the moment those players aren’t fit enough for that. That is a major issue for Liverpool at the moment. Liverpool are a better team when they have a proper right back in that position. It balances the team better and allows Szoboszlai to play in the midfield.

"So, I think signing a right back is equally as important as signing a centre back at the moment. The issue I have with right backs at the moment is that it always seems to be midfield players playing there, the Guardiola style. I think you need a specialist for that right back, which can be difficult to find in January. In an ideal world I would bring in Jurrien Timber, but I don’t think Arsenal would allow that. I think he is the best right back in the league. I think he is brilliant. Someone of that quality who is good in 1v1 situations. Since his ACL injury he has shown his robustness to come back."