The Reds may be riding high at the top of the Premier League but several big names are facing uncertain futures at Anfield...

These are strange days at Anfield. Premier League play will resume next week after the pause for the international break with Liverpool 12 points clear at the top of the table in Arne Slot's first season in charge - and yet a lot of fans are furious right now following reliable reports that Trent Alexander-Arnold is finalising a free transfer to Real Madrid.

Plenty of supporters are upset with the player but a significant amount of anger is being directed at the club for allowing Alexander-Arnold to enter the final few months of his contract, meaning a multi-million-pound asset is going to be lost for nothing. The right-back is obviously not an isolated case either, as Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will also be out of contract in a matter of months.

Consequently, there's a very real chance that a title-winning team will have to be significantly overhauled this summer, as signings would have been required anyway, with Liverpool's lack of strength in depth having been once again exposed while trying to compete on four fronts. Of course, given the parsimonious/prudent way that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) runs the club, making money from departures will be integral to the arrival of new players.

Article continues below

With that in mind, GOAL has decided to run through every member of the Liverpool squad to have made at least one Premier League appearance this season to see whether they should be kept or allowed to follow Alexander-Arnold out of the exit door at Anfield this summer...