Liverpool continuing to 'push hard' to sign Germany sensation Kennet Eichhorn

Liverpool remain determined to land Hertha prospect Eichhorn and have reportedly continued discussions over a potential deal in recent days, according to Florian Plettenberg. The 16-year-old midfielder has emerged as one of the most sought-after young talents in Germany, with several leading clubs monitoring his situation.

The Reds have identified Eichhorn as a key long-term target and are actively exploring ways to complete a transfer. Reports suggest Premier League clubs are prepared to approach a valuation of around €20 million as competition for his signature intensifies. Liverpool's efforts have placed them among the frontrunners in the race, although the player is understood to be keeping his options open ahead of a decision on his future.