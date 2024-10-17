Liverpool told to prioritise extending Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract over Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk as Real Madrid threaten to snap up England right-back
Former Liverpool star Glen Johnson believes that the Reds should prioritise Trent Alexander-Arnold's extension over Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.
- Liverpool have three contract renewals on mind
- TAA, Salah and Van Dijk's contracts up next summer
- Liverpool urged to prioritise Alexander-Arnold