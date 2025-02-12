Liverpool's post-Everton press conference CANCELLED after Arne Slot sent off for sarcastic handshake with referee Michael Oliver at end of hugely dramatic final Goodison Park derby
Arne Slot and his coaching team did not hold a standard post-match press conference following Liverpool's 2-2 draw at Everton after he was sent off.
- Everton snatch 2-2 draw in last minute
- Slot among those sent off after final whistle
- Liverpool cancelled press conference