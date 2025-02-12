Everton FC v Liverpool FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Sean Walsh

Liverpool's post-Everton press conference CANCELLED after Arne Slot sent off for sarcastic handshake with referee Michael Oliver at end of hugely dramatic final Goodison Park derby

A. SlotLiverpoolEverton vs LiverpoolEvertonPremier League

Arne Slot and his coaching team did not hold a standard post-match press conference following Liverpool's 2-2 draw at Everton after he was sent off.

  • Everton snatch 2-2 draw in last minute
  • Slot among those sent off after final whistle
  • Liverpool cancelled press conference
