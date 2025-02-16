Liverpool player ratings vs Wolves: Luis Diaz does the damage with Mohamed Salah on the spot again as Reds hold on to secure seven-point lead at the Premier League summit

Arne Slot's side were forced to hold on in the second half at Anfield, but just about did enough to earn victory

Liverpool re-established their seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League table as goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah secured a nervy 2-1 win for the Reds over Wolves on Sunday.

The Reds took control early on as Diaz got on the end of Salah's deflected cross and managed to bundle the ball home with his stomach for his first goal of 2025. The Colombian then drew goalkeeper Jose Sa into a foul inside the penalty area, with Salah on hand to convert from the spot and open up a two-goal lead before half-time.

It looked likely to be a straightforward afternoon for Arne Slot's side at that point, but Wolves emerged with more attacking intent after the break, and after Alexis Mac Allister blocked a close-range effort from Matheus Cunha, Alisson Becker had to be on his toes to deny Marshall Munetsi.

Article continues below

At the other end, Salah had a goal ruled out for offside while VAR rescinded a penalty that Diogo Jota thought he had won, and eventually Liverpool were made to pay for not putting the game away as Cunha curled a 20-yard effort into the bottom corner.

The hosts struggled to create chances of their own in response, and substitute Jarell Quansah had to produce a superb block to keep Munetsi from scoring a late equaliser. In the end, however, there was to be no repeat of Wednesday's night's dramatic draw at Everton as the leaders held out for victory.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...