Liverpool player ratings vs Wolves: Danke, Jurgen! Klopp gets perfect send-off as Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott shine in final-day victory

Jurgen Klopp's glorious reign as Liverpool manager ended on a high, as the Reds cruised to a 2-0 victory over 10-man Wolves on an emotional afternoon at Anfield, with Harvey Elliott and Alexis Mac Allister the most impressive players on show.

Mac Allister was involved in the game's two key moments, with the Argentine on the receiving end of a terribly mistimed tackle from Nelson Semedo that resulted in an initial yellow card being upgraded to a red after invention from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). Seven minutes later, Mac Allister opened the scoring, heading home a lovely cross from Elliott.

Liverpool then killed the game as a contest just before the break when Jarell Quansah effectively blocked the ball over the line, thus turning the second half into one long tribute to one of the greatest managers in the club's long and illustrious history.

