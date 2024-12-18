Liverpool player ratings vs Southampton: Darwin Nunez hits back at the haters but continues to frustrate as Reds progress to Carabao Cup semi-finals

The Uruguayan opened the scoring in a hard-fought quarter-final win at St Mary's but his overall performance was unconvincing

Darwin Nunez has silenced his critics... kind of. The much-maligned Liverpool striker responded to constant chants of "You're just a sh*t Andy Carroll!" at St Mary's on Wednesday night by opening the scoring in a 2-1 win over Southampton that sent the defending Carabao Cup champions into the semi-finals of this season's tournament.

Nunez didn't play particularly well thereafter but Arne Slot will obviously be hoping that the misfiring forward will be lifted by what was just his fourth goal of the 2024-25 campaign so far.

The Dutch manager will also have been delighted to see Harvey Elliott double Liverpool's advantage in his first start of the season - as well as the fact that a much-changed Liverpool line-up managed to withstand a second-half Southampton fightback sparked by Cameron Archer's wonderful curler to progress to the last four.

Below, GOAL rates all of the Reds on show as Slot's side got back to winning ways after last weekend's 2-2 draw with Fulham in the Premier League...