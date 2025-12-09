Liverpool player ratings vs Inter: Dominik Szoboszlai steps up AGAIN! Mohamed Salah's replacement secures vital Champions League win as Reds overcome another Alexander Isak no-show

Alisson Becker (7/10):

The reactions save from Martinez's near-post header was top-drawer, and crucial too, but, truth be told, the Brazilian didn't have that much to do during a rather boring game.

Joe Gomez (6/10):

Got the nod ahead of Bradley to start at right-back, perhaps with the idea of nullifying the threat posed by Dimarco, and the versatile defender produced a solid showing. Also got himself into some decent attacking positions, but his final ball let him down. Let's face it, he's no Trent!

Ibrahima Konate (6/10):

Unlucky to see his goal ruled out, as it would have represented a very timely confidence boost for the struggling Frenchman, but he should take great encouragement out of his overall performance here. Konate was by no means brilliant and he misplaced a few passes, but he played his part in a morale-boosting clean sheet for Liverpool's much-maligned defence.

Virgil van Dijk (7/10):

This was more like the Van Dijk of last season, with the Dutchman absolutely cruising through the game, winning most of his duels and spraying the ball about the pitch with aplomb.

Andy Robertson (7/10):

Brought back into the side in place of Kerkez and justified his recall by defending diligently and also creating a couple of chances with some inviting crosses.