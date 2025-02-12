Liverpool were denied with the last kick of the game in a fitting last-ever derby at Everton's famous home

Liverpool were denied victory in the last seconds of the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, with Everton snatching a 2-2 draw at the very death. Arne Slot's men moved seven points clear at the top of the Premier League, but this will feel like two dropped rather than one gained having been seconds from the win.

With little over ten minutes gone Everton went ahead. The Liverpool defence went to sleep from a quick Jarrad Branthwaite free-kick, allowing Beto to ghost in behind Ibrahima Konate and coolly finish beyond Alisson.

But the Reds weren't behind for long and were soon level through Alexis Mac Allister. The hosts failed to contend with the second ball from a set piece, allowing Mohamed Salah's cross to be nodded up and in by the Argentine.

After the break, Everton were incensed when the ball struck Konate's hand in the penalty area, with both referee and VAR dismissing calls for a spot-kick. Liverpool, meanwhile, were also denied a penalty when Dominik Szoboszlai went down on the edge of the box.

Everton thought they had gone back in front when Branthwaite smashed home a corner from close range, but the offside flag went up to deny him and quickly curtail the celebrations.

With just under 20 minutes remaining, Liverpool notched themselves ahead for the first time on the night. James Tarkowski's sliced clearance allowed the Reds another chance to force an opening, with Curtis Jones' blocked shot dropping to Salah to lash home.

David Moyes' men tried to conjure up one final twist, and boy did they leave it late. With 98 minutes on the clock, a deep cross bounced all the way to Tarkowski at the far post, and he unleashed one hell of a half-volley to claw back a point, sending the home crowd into delirium. The goal was allowed to stand after an extremely lengthy and nervy VAR check for offside.

There was more drama after full-time, with Curtis Jones, Arne Slot and Abdoulaye Doucoure all shown red cards following the whistle.

