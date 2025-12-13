Liverpool player ratings vs Brighton: Hugo Ekitike sends a message! Striker scores brilliant brace with Alexander Isak watching on from the bench as Mo Salah registers assist on return to Reds XI

Salah was back in the squad but only on the bench at kick-off and could only watch and admire as Ekitike opened the scoring with the fastest Premier League goal of the season so far. Yankuba Minteh made a mess of a cross-field ball which was headed by Gomez to Ekitike. The Frenchman promptly took a touch and then smashed a powerful volley past goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen to hand the Reds the lead after just 46 seconds.

There was more Anfield applause on 25 minutes as the Salah saga took yet another twist. An injury to Gomez saw Arne Slot send on his talisman and watch him tee up Alexis Mac Allister for a chance with virtually his first touch. Florian Wirtz and Ryan Gravenberch also had opportunities for the Reds but could not convert as the hosts took a slender 1-0 lead into the half-time break.

Brighton came close to equalising at the start of the second half. Gomez, who escaped a red card just before half-time for a high challenge on Wirtz, slid in at the far post to connect with a low cross but saw his effort hit the woodwork. Liverpool responded quickly and doubled their lead through Ekitike on the hour. Salah sent in a curling corner for the France international to head home and give the hosts some breathing space.

The game was all set for Salah to apply the finishing touch before he departs for international duty and he was presented with a gilt-edged opportunity in stoppage time. However, Salah could only blast high over the bar as Liverpool had to settle for just two goals but a first home Premier League win since November 1st.

