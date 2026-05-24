Liverpool player ratings vs Brentford: Mo Salah bows out with sublime assist as Reds wrap up Champions League qualification with final-day draw

Salah unsurprisingly did his utmost to add to his remarkable haul of 257 goals for Liverpool but it wasn't to be, with the outgoing forward seeing his best effort from a free-kick on the edge of the area come back off the left post.

However, Salah did rack up his 93rd assist for Liverpool with an outrageous outside-of-the-boot cross that allowed Curtis Jones to open the scoring just before the hour mark.

Brentford claimed a share of the spoils through a close-range header from Kevin Schade but it made little difference to the hosts, as a point was still sufficient to secure qualification for the Champions League via a fifth-placed finish.

Below, GOAL issues ratings to all of the Liverpool players on show at Anfield as Salah and Andy Robertson brought the curtain down on memorable Merseyside careers...







