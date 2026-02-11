Liverpool player ratings vs Sunderland: Virgil van Dijk leads from the front to return Reds to winning ways as Ibrahima Konate and Florian Wirtz excel

Liverpool dominated the first half on Wearside, and on another night Florian Wirtz might have scored more than once before the break. The Germany playmaker was twice denied by Robin Roefs in the Sunderland goal while he also hit the base of the post after twisting and turning inside the penalty area.

The Reds continued to look the most likely to break the deadlock after half-time, and Van Dijk finally broke the deadlock just past the hour mark when he met Mohamed Salah's corner and sent his header into the net via a Habib Diarra deflection.

Hugo Ekitike wasted a good chance to double the Liverpool lead when he headed wide when well placed, while despite Sunderland throwing on attacking substitutes, they could not create any chances of note to try and force an equaliser, with Salah coming closest to scoring stoppage time when he missed the target with a dipping shot.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from the Stadium of Light...