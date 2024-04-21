Liverpool player ratings vs Fulham: Welcome back, Trent Alexander-Arnold! Full-back's perfect free-kick highlights Reds' return to winning ways in Premier League title race

The England international opened the scoring at Craven Cottage before Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota sealed victory in the second half

Two moments of magic from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ryan Gravenberch, as well as Diogo Jota's 100th goal in English football, secured Liverpool a crucial 3-1 win at Fulham on Sunday.

After a lukewarm opening half hour, Alexander-Arnold curled in a stunning 25-yard free-kick for the opener, before Timothy Castagne's deflected effort found the bottom corner after the visitors failed to clear their lines shortly before half-time.

Early in the second half, Gravenberch scored his first Premier League goal with a rifled effort past Bernd Leno from the edge of the box to restore Liverpool's advantage eight minutes after the interval. Jurgen Klopp's men then secured all three points when Jota's effort squirmed under Leno as the Reds moved level on points with Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Article continues below

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Craven Cottage...