Liverpool player ratings vs Everton: Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are Merseyside immortals! Reds legends stand tall to storm Hill Dickinson Stadium and secure dramatic derby-day victory

Everton began the brighter, and Giorgi Mamardashvili had to be at his best to keep out Beto's header with a flying save. Beto also screwed a shot wide after being played through on goal while Iliman Ndiaye thought he had broken the deadlock when he swept home, only for the VAR to spot an offside in the build-up.

Liverpool were able to take advantage mere seconds later, as the Reds turned the ball over midway inside the Everton half, which allowed Cody Gakpo to pick out Salah's run at the back post and fire past Jordan Pickford. The England goalkeeper was then forced into a save by a long-range Gakpo effort as Arne Slot's side controlled the remainder of the first half.

The hosts weren't about to go quietly, however, and levelled matters when Beto turned in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's low cross. From there, both teams had chances to take the lead, with Gakpo having a header cleared off the line by James Tarkowski while substitute 'keeper Freddie Woodman was forced into action on a couple of occasions after replacing the stricken Mamardashvili.

It was left to Van Dijk, however, to secure victory, as he rose highest from a corner deep into second-half stoppage-time to head home and spark wild scenes in the away end.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Hill Dickinson Stadium...