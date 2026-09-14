Liverpool have 'NO HOPE' this season! Emmanuel Petit issues brutal verdict on £123m signing Bradley Barcola and Reds' top-four chances

Barcola arrived at Anfield with a massive reputation and a price tag that could eventually reach a staggering £123 million, making him the second most expensive signing in Liverpool's history. However, former France international Emmanuel Petit believes the winger has a steep learning curve ahead of him if he wants to succeed under the bright lights of the English top flight.

Petit is adamant that the former Lyon man cannot simply replicate what he did in Ligue 1. "Bradley Barcola needs to learn a different way of playing," Petit told Boyle Sports. "Paris Saint-Germain play a very specific type of football. It’s in their DNA, how they respond to the position of the ball, everything is like an automation.

"Liverpool are different but Barcola will bring them something they have been missing for the last two seasons: a man capable of running with the ball, taking the space behind the defenders, trying to break through into the final third and get one on one at all times. That kind of player can be dangerous every time they touch the ball."