Liverpool need to sack Arne Slot: Reluctant Reds must bite the bullet after Wolves debacle as Dutchman proves he's unable to salvage nightmare season

Some supporters still can't bring themselves to admit that Slot should be sacked - and that's perfectly understandable. He's one of only two men to have won a championship with Liverpool in the past 36 years - and he did it in his first season in charge.

There, thus, remains the feeling that Slot should be given more time - because he's earned more time. Unfortunately, that argument is emotional rather than rational, now almost solely based on the sensation that the supporters are indebted to the Dutchman for giving them one of the best days of their lives, and thus owe him their loyalty - at least until the end of the season.

The fans also take pride in the fact that Liverpool is not a 'sacking club'. At Anfield, managers have always been considered more important than the players - and are usually backed through tough times, in a manner entirely in keeping with the club's anthem, 'You'll Never Walk Alone'.

However, a combination of tradition and past achievements simply shouldn't be sufficient to keep Slot in a job, given their present struggles are putting future success at risk, with the latest accounts revealing that Champions League qualification is of great importance to the club's economic stability after last summer's record-breaking outlay on transfer fees and wages.