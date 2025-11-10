Liverpool warned midfield could be picked apart amid Real Madrid & Barcelona transfer interest

According to the Anfield Watch, Liverpool are at risk of losing two of their key midfield stars in the upcoming transfer windows as Real Madrid and Barcelona are plotting moves for Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch, respectively. Both midfielders were signed by Jurgen Klopp in the summer of 2023 as the German coach was looking to bolster the team's midfield. They took time to adjust to their new surroundings and experienced a slow start, but since last season the duo have become an integral part of the Reds' line-up. After starring in their title-winning campaign, Szoboszlai and Gravenberch are among the first names in Slot's team sheet.

Both players have their Anfield contracts running until 2028 but Liverpool are reportedly worried that they could be snapped up in the coming windows. While the Hungarian midfielder has attracted interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City, Barcelona apparently have their eyes on Gravenberch.

The report also adds that, realistically, the Blaugrana are not in a sound financial position to lure Gravenberch away from Anfield, as he still has over two years left on his contract. However, a report from Fichajes has claimed: "Barcelona are monitoring the Dutchman and have identified him as a priority for the upcoming summer transfer window."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!