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Liverpool and Man City given huge boost as Bayern and Dortmund pull out of talks to sign Hertha Berlin wonderkid over agent's demands
Bayern Munich withdraw from Eichhorn pursuit
Hertha Berlin wonderkid Eichhorn is expected to leave the capital this summer, but a dream move to the Allianz Arena is now off the table. Despite long-standing interest from Bayern sporting director Max Eberl, the Bavarian giants have officially pulled out of the race, according to Kicker. While Eberl was a vocal supporter of the transfer and maintained regular contact with the player's camp, a consensus could not be reached within the club's hierarchy.
Internal doubts at Bayern began to surface as early as January, when it became clear that the supporters of the deal no longer held a majority. Following the latest round of internal discussions, the club reiterated their stance. Bayern have decided to shift their focus toward developing their own academy products instead of sanctioning a massive financial package for the Hertha starlet.
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Staggering financial demands halt negotiations
The primary stumbling block for the German champions appears to be the astronomical "signing fee" requested by the player's representatives. Reports suggest that the demanded handgeld, which stands at a double-digit million-euro sum, actually exceeds the transfer fee that would be paid to Hertha Berlin. This financial structure caused significant astonishment among the Bayern leadership, leading them to deem the operation economically unfeasible.
Borussia Dortmund have also taken a similar backstep, having previously deemed the total package too expensive. With an exit clause worth up to €12 million set to expire in June, the pressure was on for a German club to strike a deal quickly. However, with the Bundesliga's two biggest clubs effectively out of the running, the door has swung wide open for wealthier suitors in England to pounce on the 2009-born talent.
Liverpool and Man City lead the chase
The withdrawal of domestic competition has put Manchester City and Liverpool in a commanding position. Both Premier League clubs are reportedly unfazed by the growing price tag, viewing Eichhorn as a vital investment for the future. Although Brexit regulations mean the midfielder could not officially play in England until he turns 18 in July 2027, both clubs are exploring the possibility of securing his transfer rights this summer.
While Bayern and Dortmund see the costs as a deterrent, the English sides are said to be willing to meet a valuation closer to €20m. The strategy for both City and Liverpool involves signing the player now and immediately loaning him out to continue his development at a high level. This proactive approach has significantly heightened his chances of a move to the Premier League over staying in Germany.
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Bayer Leverkusen wait in the wings
One potential scenario that could keep Eichhorn in the Bundesliga involves a complicated "parking" arrangement with Bayer Leverkusen. Manchester City have reportedly considered a deal where they purchase the teenager and loan him to the German club for the coming season. This would allow the player to gain top-flight experience in Germany before eventually making the move to the Etihad Stadium.
Liverpool are believed to be considering a similar loan-back scheme as part of their pitch. For Hertha Berlin, the situation remains fluid; while they would have preferred a straightforward domestic sale, the rising interest from abroad ensures they will still receive a substantial windfall. For now, the focus shifts to the Premier League giants as they prepare to battle it out for one of the most exciting young prospects in world football.