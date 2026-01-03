Getty Images Sport
Why stranded Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott won't play for Aston Villa again as Unai Emery reveals brutal transfer decision was taken 'months' ago
Elliott's Villa move not working out
When Elliott joined Villa on loan, with a view to a permanent move, Liverpool boss Arne Slot was full of praise for the youngster. The Dutchman said that while the likes of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk grabbed the headlines with their Premier League title win last season, players like Elliott are unsung heroes.
He said in September: "Harvey is in a very good place, going to a very nice club with Aston Villa. I think it's in the interest of everyone when he didn't get the playing time he probably deserved for the quality player he is. He conducted himself always so well. It wasn't only when he said that this was his club that he wanted to say this to the fans. He acted [the same] inside [the club] - with him not playing so much - he was always doing what was in the best interest in the club. He deserves a big compliment for that. I know everyone always talks about Mo [Salah], Virgil [van Dijk] and the others if we win the league. But players like him were definitely also the reason why we could win it, because he always was positive if he had to play five or 10 minutes, he helped the team. That is partly the success of the team is [that] the ones that don't play that much have the right mindset. I think he is completely ready now to show the quality he has at Aston Villa."
Fast-forward to the start of 2026, however, and Elliott doesn't seem to have a future at Villa Park.
- (C)Getty Images
Why Villa won't sign Elliott permanently
When England Under-21 star Elliott arrived at Villa, they agreed to sign him for £35 million ($47m) if he played 10 Premier League games for Emery's side. At present, he sits on five but his last appearance for the club came against Feyenoord in the Europa League on October 2. Because Elliott has already played for Liverpool and Villa this season, he cannot feature for a third team - unless it is for a side where the football calendar overlaps seasons. For instance, GOAL understands Major League Soccer club Charlotte FC are interested in Elliott, but he himself is 'not contemplating' such a move, according to The Times. As it stands, he will not be returning to Anfield as the Merseyside outfit don't have a recall option, and there has been no contact from Villa. Therefore, he may not play any more football this season.
Emery issues brutal Elliott verdict
This week, Emery admitted that Villa decided against signing Elliott permanently two months ago. The former Villarreal boss had sympathy for his situation but still delivered a brutally honest take.
He told reporters: "We have the issue with Harvey Elliott. Again, I am respecting all I can because he is a very good guy, a professional and respectful guy. The situation he has with us is something I must take a decision on, but trying not to damage the player as less as possible. He deserves the best for him. After it, if he is leaving, we can maybe try to use the position he is [in] to let us work something [in the market]. Until now, we only signed Alysson because we believe in his potential. Of course, we are opening the door for as well some players with more experience. But with the players we have, how they are performing and getting their level, I am so happy.
"In case we are not signing more players, I am really convinced myself to get the objective we have this season. The problem we have with Harvey is that he is on loan, and in case he plays matches we must buy him. We decided two months ago that we are not convinced to sign him, spending the money we would need to. This is the only issue. He is training every day with very good behaviour and to help us in training sessions. This is not something good for us and him, but this is football and sometimes we must make decisions."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for Elliott?
Former Fulham youngster Elliott doesn't seem to have a future at Liverpool for the time being, either. Last month, Slot said when asked about the possibility of recalling the versatile attacker: "No, Harvey is an Aston Villa player and he’s supposed to be going there for a season. Any questions about him, the best person to ask is at Villa. But they are doing really well, by the way."
Advertisement