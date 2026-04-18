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Liverpool legend urges Reds to make Michael Olise transfer move as Bayern Munich star seen as ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah
Is Olise the perfect Salah successor?
Former Liverpool midfielder Smicer has pinpointed Olise as the ideal candidate to fill the void that will be left by Salah this summer. The Frenchman, who only moved to the Allianz Arena from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024, has been in sensational since joining Bayern, racking up 18 goals and 29 assists across all competitions this season, but Smicer believes a return to the Premier League with the Reds would be a perfect fit.
"We've seen Liverpool struggling on the flanks, with the wingers," Smicer said while speaking to BetVictor, who offer the latest World Cup betting. "We lost Luis Diaz, and Mo Salah is not at his usual standard this season. We need a good winger, especially now we know that Mo Salah is leaving. Michael Olise is the name that I like, he's a very good young player, he’s 24, he has experience in the Premier League, he knows the league, that’s so important. He's playing really well for Bayern Munich, it's going to be tough to find an agreement with them, we know that. But Olise at Liverpool would be very special."
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End of an era as Salah confirms departure
The urgency to find a replacement comes after Salah officially confirmed in a social media video last month that this campaign will be his final one at Anfield. The Egyptian King will depart as a true legend of the club, currently sitting as the third-highest scorer in Liverpool's history with 256 goals, trailing only Roger Hunt and Ian Rush. His trophy-laden nine-year spell on Merseyside has seen him win two Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FA Cup, and two League Cups.
Smicer, a hero of the 2005 Champions League final in Istanbul, believes Salah's impact puts him on a level with the club's greatest ever icons. "We had so many good players at this club that we could have a lot of statues around the city," Smicer noted. "Of course, Steven Gerrard and Mohamed Salah, these two guys, were leaders, were top-class players, world-class players, and they are special. It's difficult to compare them, but of course, there is the legacy of Stevie G. He's been a local lad, played his whole career for Liverpool. He definitely had chances to leave, but he always stayed."
Unbelievable statistics and an unmatched legacy
While Gerrard’s local ties are unique, Smicer views Salah’s unparalleled output since 2017 as the benchmark for modern forwards. His departure signals the end of a historic era for any Liverpool attacker.
"Mo Salah's statistics are just unbelievable," Smicer added. "Everyone expected him to score 20 or 30 goals every year and took it for granted. But it's not that easy. I think he's the greatest winger ever to play for Liverpool, that's for sure. He will get the respect he deserves. If it's a statue or something else, I don't think it's that important, but he will stay in the hearts of the people and the players as one of the greatest ever players for Liverpool."
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The challenge of a post-Salah Anfield
Replacing a prolific figure like Salah requires a player with Olise’s technical quality and Premier League experience, though prying him from Bayern would require a massive financial commitment. Consequently, other names have emerged as potential successors, with RB Leipzig’s Jean Diomande, Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh and Athletic Club’s Nico Williams all recently linked with a move to Anfield. As the summer window approaches, Liverpool’s hunt for a new attacking spark remains a primary focus for the board.