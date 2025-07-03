Liverpool fans lay flowers outside Anfield after passing of Portugal forward Diogo Jota D. Jota Liverpool Premier League Wolverhampton

Liverpool fans visited Anfield to pay heartfelt tributes to their star player Diogo Jota who tragically passed away aged 28 on Thursday in a devastating car accident. The fans laid flowers outside the Reds' home as a mark of respect for the Portuguese player. Jota is survived by his wife Rute Cardoso and their three children. The couple got married on June 22.