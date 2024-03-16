Manchester United busGetty Images
Richard Mills

Liverpool fan handed three-year banning order after throwing glass bottle at Manchester United team bus, as teams prepare to renew hostilities in FA Cup quarter-final

LiverpoolManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFA Cup

A Liverpool fan has been given a three-year football banning order after throwing a glass bottle at the Manchester United team bus.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Man Utd bus attacked before Liverpool game
  • Cleary convicted of causing criminal damage
  • Liverpool fan Cleary given three-year ban

Editors' Picks