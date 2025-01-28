Liverpool drop Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk & 7 other key players for Champions League trip to PSV ahead of crunch Premier League clash at Bournemouth

Arne Slot has rested Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk & seven other key players for Liverpool's Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Liverpool travel to PSV without several superstars

Dropped the likes of Salah and Van Dijk

Slot wants them fresh for Bournemouth encounter Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱