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Liverpool consider shock Curtis Jones contract extension despite fiery pitch argument with Dominik Szoboszlai
Transfer interest and contract U-turn
According to talkSPORT, Liverpool are not determined to offload Jones this summer, even after a highly publicised disagreement with Szoboszlai. During a pre-season victory over Wrexham, Jones was visibly upset when Szoboszlai handed the captain's armband to Kostas Tsimikas. Jeremie Frimpong and Tsimikas had to intervene.
Explaining the situation, journalist Ben Jacobs noted: "And yet, if the window shuts, we might get the opposite extreme, because Andoni Iraola’s said that he likes Curtis Jones – and despite the bust-up you mentioned, Liverpool are not averse to offering Jones a new deal if he stays." Jones has just under a year remaining on his contract, meaning Liverpool are highly motivated to avoid losing him on a free transfer.
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Inter Milan bid rejected
Inter Milan have made repeated attempts to sign Jones, but Liverpool have remained stubborn regarding their valuation. Speaking to talkSPORT, Jacobs detailed the ongoing negotiations. Jacobs explained: "Inter are pushing for Curtis Jones. They made an offer, in inverted commas – although Liverpool don’t really see it as a formal bid – in the region of €35million (approximately £29m) and that’s their third approach – €32million and €25million were the other numbers. And Jones would welcome a move to Inter. Liverpool want a minimum of €40m and in this inflated market, some people are even saying €50m."
Formal approach required
Liverpool are seemingly growing tired of informal discussions and want Inter Milan to present a concrete proposal if they are serious about acquiring Jones. The hierarchy at Anfield expect direct communication rather than dealing through third parties. Jacobs elaborated on the exact stance held by Liverpool as the transfer window progresses. He added: "But my sense is Inter will be back and Liverpool are a bit frustrated by this because they don’t want it through intermediaries anymore. The perspective of the club, according to my info, is if Inter want Curtis Jones – a bit like Bruno Guimaraes, Newcastle-Arsenal – knock on our front door, make us a formal offer and then you might find a financial compromise."
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What next for Liverpool?
Liverpool are going to keep a close eye on Jones during the remainder of their pre-season schedule in August. If Inter Milan fail to submit an official bid matching the valuation, Liverpool will quickly pivot to contract extension talks. Resolving his future before the competitive campaign begins remains a top priority to ensure absolute squad harmony following the controversial disagreement with Szoboszlai.
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