Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 2024Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

Revealed: Liverpool's asking price for Virgil van Dijk as Saudi Pro League suitors line up offer for Netherlands star

Virgil van DijkSaudi Pro LeagueLiverpoolPremier LeagueTransfers

Liverpool's asking price for Virgil van Dijk has been revealed amid reported interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • PIF wants Van Dijk in Saudi Pro League
  • Liverpool set €55m (£46.3m) asking price
  • Could wait till next summer to sign as a free agent
Article continues below