Why Liverpool could join Arsenal in transfer race for Real Madrid's Rodrygo with Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. set to miss out - explained
Liverpool are reportedly weighing a move for Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo as they brace themselves for Luis Diaz's possible departure this summer. With increasing speculation surrounding the Colombian's future at Anfield, the Reds could rival Arsenal for the signature of the Brazilian star, who may be edging closer to his own exit from the Santiago Bernabeu.
- Rodrygo's future at Real under the scanner
- Liverpool & Arsenal have set their sights on the winger
- Brazilian remains open to a move to the Premier League