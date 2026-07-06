Liverpool or Arsenal? Bradley Barcola the transfer ‘priority’ for one Premier League giant - with PSG forward set to be the subject of ‘big money’ bid

Arsenal are also firmly in the mix for the 21-year-old, though their pursuit is currently contingent on other movements in the market.

Mikel Arteta is keen to add more depth to his wide areas to compete with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, but the Gunners have alternative priorities at this delicate stage of the window. For the north London side, the interest in the PSG man remains active but is currently serving as a high-level contingency plan.

Information suggests that the Gunners are focusing much of their energy elsewhere, but Barcola remains a name that they are unwilling to ignore. Specifically, an Arsenal move for Barcola is considered a possibility if they fail in their efforts to sign Morgan Rogers. Should their primary domestic targets prove unattainable, Arsenal are ready to pivot back to the French market to test PSG's resolve with a significant financial package.