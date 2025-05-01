Liverpool 2025-26 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the upcoming Liverpool kit, including leaks, where to buy and more.

Liverpool will be partnering with Adidas again, starting from the 2025-26 season. The club's current contract with Nike is coming to an end soon, paving the way for the return of the 'Three Stripes' to Anfield after 13 years.

The new deal is projected to bring in over £60 million annually and is set to officially begin on August 1, 2025. This will be Adidas' third time as Liverpool's official kit partner. Their previous collaborations were from 1985 to 1996 and then again from 2006 to 2012, before the partnerships with Warrior, New Balance and Nike.

The Adidas kits from Liverpool's earlier Premier League period were famously worn by club legends such as Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher, Fernando Torres, and Luis Suarez, among others. During that time, the club secured one trophy, the 2012 League Cup.

Along with a different crest on every Liverpool shirt for 2025-26, Adidas could revive some of their older kit designs from when they took over from (Adidas-owned) Reebok as the club's official partner.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the new Liverpool kits, including where to buy, prices, leaks, rumours and more.

