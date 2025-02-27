Liverpool to join £100m transfer club with Darwin Nunez upgrade? ‘Big summer’ prediction as legendary Reds striker reacts to misfiring Uruguayan failing to hit ‘one in two’ target
The summer of 2025 may see Liverpool join the £100m club, with John Aldridge predicting a “big” spend amid questions of Darwin Nunez’s future.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Uruguayan striker struggled for a spark
- Comings & goings expected this summer
- Reds may splash out nine-figure sum