'The little guy is phenomenal' - Angel Di Maria admits playing with Lionel Messi for Argentina & PSG was 'the best thing that happened in my career'
Angel Di Maria has admitted that playing with Lionel Messi for Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain was "the best thing that happened in my career".
- Messi & Di Maria have been through thick and thin
- Tasted World Cup & Copa success
- Winger admitted playing with Messi was "something different"